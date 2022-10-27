Brendan Rodgers says Danny Ward looks "really at home" as Leicester’s number one goalkeeper.

The Wales international replaced Kasper Schmeichel following the Dane's summer departure to Nice.

D﻿espite enduring a difficult start with no clean sheets in his opening seven Premier League games, the 28-year-old has kept four in his last five.

"It was a difficult start for him because of the team not playing to the level we want. Whenever you keep a clean sheet, the goalkeeper plays a part in that," Rodgers said.

"It has just taken Danny that bit of time to settle into the number one jersey. He looks really at home, in training and in games and he made a couple of good saves [in Sunday's 4-0 win at Wolves].

"I have always said I think he grows into the shirt and I am delighted for him. But he needs to keep that consistency now - that’s the mark of a being top goalkeeper."