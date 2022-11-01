Ibrox horror show raises doubts over character & tactical nous

G﻿ary Scott, ABZ football podcast, external

A week is a long time in football and after a win at Fir Park, all looked rosier in Jim Goodwin’s garden as the Dons travelled to Ibrox in bullish mood.

Fittingly, on Halloween weekend, this latest visit to Govan ended in a horror show of a performance as the home side ran out comfortable 4-1 winners.

In truth, this was four going on eight or nine and huge question marks once again rear their head around the character of the squad who, once again, capitulated on the road when the going got tough.

In three of their last four away games, the Dons have conceded three at Easter Road and four at Tannadice and Ibrox.

The same question marks are again apparent around the ability of the management team to adapt to what is happening out on the pitch.

It was clear to all and sundry within 20 minutes that the Dons’ 3-5-2 setup was struggling to cope with Rangers’ attacking threat.

But it took until the 63rd minute for a change in shape to be made, which was far too little, far too late – by this time, the home side were 3-1 up and had missed a penalty, softly awarded via VAR.

With Hibs and Hearts picking up wins, the battle for third spot is already becoming congested as the race to the World Cup break intensifies.

With two home games bookending a midweek trip to Livingston in this run, anything short of nine points from nine prior to the break will have more questions being asked and leave the hierarchy at Pittodrie with some serious thinking to be done.