'More to come' from in-form Van Veen, says Hammell

Motherwell manager Steven Hammell is backing top goalscorer Kevin van Veen to improve on his red hot start to the season.

The Dutchman scored his second hat-trick of the campaign in Tuesday’s 5-0 win at Ross County, taking his tally to 10 goals.

"I think there is still more to come from Kev, I think he would agree with that as well," said Hammell ahead of Saturday's visit to Hibernian.

“But he had good variation for his goals: his penalty was excellent, his touch for the third goal was magnificent, but for me his second goal was his best. Being in that area for tap-ins. If he can add those to his game on top of his natural finishing ability, then there is still more to come.

"I know he is super-motivated. He sets targets for himself and he is probably too critical of himself when he misses chances because I see what he’s like, his technical ability is undoubted.

"He has good competition now which will push him on and if we need to get people round about him later in the game we will do that.

"But it’s also important that, like we saw during the week, other players are contributing goals and assists so we are not over-reliant on Kevin. We are seeing real goal threat from throughout the team."