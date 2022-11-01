James Jones, We Are West Ham, external

For the second time in 11 days, West Ham lost away at a ‘big-six’ club in oh-so-frustrating fashion.

Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Manchester United was a carbon copy of the loss, by the same scoreline, at Liverpool earlier in October.

Many West Ham fans rushed to Twitter to revel in another “excellent performance” despite yet another 90 goalless minutes against an under-performing side where points were there for the taking.

That’s now 70 away league games without a win at the ‘big six’ for David Moyes. SEVENTY!

At Old Trafford and Anfield the approach was to contain the game and go for it in the last 10-20 minutes. Now, ignoring the fact that clearly isn’t working, aren’t West Ham better than that these days?

This team reached last season’s Europa League semi-finals and has achieved back-to-back top-six finishes, not to mention this year’s squad is considerably stronger than it was during the previous two campaigns.

So why the negative, pessimistic attitude?

The fans yell: “West Ham are massive everywhere we go!” And we are. So start playing like it at the big teams and show we mean business from the off!

Oh well, at least we're going to win the Europa Conference League!