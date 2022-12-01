St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson is prepared for the possibility of interest in some of his players in the upcoming transfer windows, including Australian World Cup star Keanu Baccus.

"As a club like St Mirren, you're always open to clubs looking at your so-called better players," Robinson said. "You're always at the mercy of teams with more money."

I﻿n the summer, Robinson brought in now first-team regulars such as Baccus, Jonah Agunga, Trevor Carson, Declan Gallagher, Alex Gogic, Mark O'Hara and Ryan Strain.

"We've got some very good players," he added. "We only changed 30% of the squad in the summer and all the boys we've brought in have attracted attention.

"We've got a boy at the World Cup who is doing everyone proud, so our recruitment has been good.

"We need to do more of that, but it probably won't be in the January window, it will be more towards the summer.

"Other clubs will strengthen, but we believe we've put a good squad together and hopefully I can keep that whole squad together."