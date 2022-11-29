A﻿ 'brilliant appointment' or 'a lazy search' - your views

W﻿e asked for your thoughts on Michael Beale's appointment, after he was announced as the new Rangers manager yesterday.

H﻿ere's a taste of what you had to say:

A﻿ntony: We need to get the team playing well. I’m a bit concerned about the loyalty the club is giving to players I feel have let the club down for far too long. Let’s hope Beale can get some enthusiasm back into the players who have looked rather apathetic! Would love him to do well but I think this season has already gone and we need to rebuild the team.

A﻿udrey: I would get rid of Ross Wilson and get someone with a bit of nous to be above Beale. He could also bring Gerrard back as his number 2??

I﻿an: It all points to a lazy search by the board. At this moment in time Rangers need a strong manager with more experience. Michael Beale just seems to be an easy fix for the board. The Rangers support is being short changed by a board that didn't look very far for a manager that could turn the club around. We area shadow of our former selves.

H﻿eather: Brilliant appointment. Michael Beale is highly regarded by his peers. Bring it on.

D﻿ougie: Bottom line, there is a limited budget. I don't think any manager would have pleased every fan. MB is a gamble, but so is any appointment. I like the way he talks and just hope signings were discussed at the interview, as Ross Wilson needs to take a step back from that. All the best Michael.

N﻿eil: I wanted Gio to stay, he is a Rangers man and deserved to be given more time to turn it around despite the poor performances. Injuries, lack of investment, and a bruising Champions League campaign have had a huge impact on domestic results. But now that Gio is gone, I’m glad it’s Beale that replaces him.

P﻿aul: I’ll give the man a year before they’re looking for a new manager, and that’s coming from a non Old Firm fan.

B﻿rian: I think he is a good coach and could be excellent, but needs backed by club in terms of time and transfer windows. Meantime I will give him 100% despite a few reservations about experience and close relationship with some underperforming players. Time will tell, no doubt on that point.