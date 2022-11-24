O﻿n this day in 2018 Adam Hammill scored twice - including a long-range stunner - as St Mirren beat Hearts 2-0 at home.

I﻿t ended a run of 12 league games without a win for the Paisley side, and gave Oran Kearney his first three points as manager - he had replaced Alan Stubbs after the team's poor start to the season.

S﻿t Mirren avoided relegation from the Scottish Premiership that season, staying up via the play-offs when they beat Dundee United on penalties.