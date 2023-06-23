Chelsea defender Levi Colwill believes England Under-21s have a "great opportunity" to showcase their talents and win this summer's European Championship.

Lee Carsley's side opened their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Czech Republic, in which the 20-year-old continued his central defensive partnership with Taylor Harwood-Bellis of Manchester City.

Colwill - who spent last season on loan from Chelsea at Brighton - trained with the senior England team preparing for Euro 2024 qualifiers, before joining up with the under-21s for the tournament in Georgia.

"I really enjoyed playing with the seniors," he said.

"Training with them every day I learned so much. But always at the back of my mind, I had this tournament here.

"I think it’s such a big thing for me personally, because I haven’t won a trophy yet in my professional career.

"This will be the best way to start and hopefully do well with the team."

Colwill enjoyed an impressive season at Brighton and now has his sights set on establishing himself under new Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino, as well as finding his way into Gareth Southgate's England team.

"I think doing well here also pushes you on to the seniors," he added.

"All the coaches watch, 100%. Everyone in the world is probably watching this tournament.

"I think it’s a great opportunity for all our players to show what we’ve got."