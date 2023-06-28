Sanders settled in Scotland

Defender Jack Sanders says he has found a home away from home in Kilmarnock, as the defender looks forward to repaying the club for his one-year contract extension.

The 24-year-old spent a part of last season on loan at Championship side Cove Rangers, a spell he reckons he'll reflect on "as an important stage of my career".

“Extending my stay here was an easy decision in the end, after having quite a few conversations with the gaffer over the break," he told the club's website.

“I do see Kilmarnock as my home now, in a strange way. Of course, I go back down South to see my family, but I’m settled in Scotland.

"I’m not too interested in moving back at the moment as I’m really happy up here.

"Last season, I obviously didn’t play as much as I would have wanted, so I’m really motivated to make my mark and contribute more."