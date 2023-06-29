We asked you which young player is ready to break through at Arsenal this season.

Here are some of your picks:

Tom: I think that even though Emile Smith Rowe isn’t exactly a new and exciting prospect, this U21s opportunity with England is the perfect way to give him his confidence back.

JJ: Smith Rowe is an absolute star of the future. Fabio Vieira has potential too, but he needs to bulk up to succeed in the Premier League.

Kalii: Kiwior works as cover for Saliba and Gabriel. We have four competitions to play for, so maybe Ethan Nwaneri can get some game time in the Carabao Cup.

Joel: Smith Rowe. He's got to be on the verge of a regular Arsenal and England first-team place following his great appearances with the under-21s.

William: Looking forward to seeing ESR back. I believe lack of rotation cost Arsenal the title. Hope to see him and Kieran Tierney stay because there will be bigger games next season.