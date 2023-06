St Johnstone have appointed Craig Hinchcliffe as their new head of goalkeeping.

The 51-year-old moves to the Premiership club after a year as goalkeeping coach with Dundee United.

He previously spent five years at Motherwell and has also had spells at Partick Thistle and York City in a coaching career spanning 16 years.

Former Arbroath and St Mirren number one Hinchcliffe will oversee the development of all goalkeepers at St Johnstone.