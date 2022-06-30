Harkes agrees new Dundee United deal

Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes has agreed a one-year extension to his Tannadice contract.

The 27-year-old American has scored nine goals in 131 appearances since his arrival in 2019.

"It’s a deal the club has worked hard on to get it over the line," new manager Jack Ross explained.

"I’ve seen his qualities from coming up against him and it’s a pleasure to now have the opportunity to work with him.

"I spoke to him a lot on the phone when I first got the job and met him a few days ago to give him a better understanding of how I work and what I am looking to achieve here.

"He had other options but hopefully that gave him greater clarity in the decision-making process."