We asked what Chelsea fans are hoping for in pre-season and which players deserve to be given a chance.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Tony: I would like to see a couple of signings for a start. Time's running out before pre-season.

Peter: With Chelsea leaving for the States next week, it’s time for the new owners to start signing players. If not, Tuchel will be left trying to integrate new players close to the start of the new season. As for Ronaldo, it’s a definite no. He doesn’t press and can cause dressing room dissent. It would be Lukaku all over again.

Matthew: I'm definitely looking forward to Chelsea's pre season. I'm really excited to see Conor Gallagher, Levi Colwill and Harvey Vale. I also think that Thomas Tuchel should have his eye on Ian Maatsen (if he doesn't leave), because he had a great season with Coventry City last season.

Julian: Let the youngsters in. Start them playing against ‘easier’ opponents to build confidence. Conor Gallagher? If he wants to play for Chelsea, let him. Levi Colwill too. Keep Jorginho. Any two of him, Kante and Kovacic in central midfield are a great choice. No central striker required, as proven by past two seasons.

Ian: It will be nice to see Levi Colwill getting game time, especially learning from the master Thiago Silva.

Paul: I think there are quite a few youngster who deserve a chance. The most obvious to me is Harvey Vale.