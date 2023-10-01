BBC Scotland's Jane Lewis at Rugby Park

Kilmarnock scorer Brad Lyons was relieved his goal stood in Saturday's 1-1 draw with St Mirren.

The midfielder charged down a Charles Dunne clearance then beat goalkeeper Zach Hemming to head Killie in front.

"We were just told to go on the front foot and thankfully I've got the block in from the clearance and then when I was up in the air I was just like, 'there's nothing to lose here I might as well go up for it'," Lyons, 26, told BBC Scotland.

"But usually it’s one of those ones where the ref goes soft on the keepers and gives it as a foul, but thankfully I could rise high enough and then head it in with enough power. So it was a good feeling to get us off the mark.

"I know Zach well obviously from his time at Kilmarnock. But with the adrenaline you don't really think about it, you just go for it. You see the ball in the air, so thankfully it worked out."

Lyons was buoyed by an improved defensive performance and felt a draw was a fair result but insists Kilmarnock's winless run, which now stands at six games, is not playing on the mind.

"Not really because we know the quality we have in the changing room, both defensively and going forward," he said. "We just need to make it all click all at once.

"At times we've been playing one half well and the other half not so well, so we’re trying to put that full 90-minute performance altogether. But we're confident that we're going to turn those one-point games into three points."