Morris sold on Aberdeen move by former boss Scott Brown

Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris revealed that it was former manager Scott Brown who sold him on the Premiership club.

The 20-year-old attacker started Brown's first game as Fleetwood Town manager before sealing a move up north.

"I spoke to a few guys, Michael Devlin was here, obviously Scott Brown, they said the platform here is the best thing," Morris said.

"It's not easy leaving a club where you have been for a while, but when you feel that something is right, you really want to go for it.

"The backing I got from him was really good to give me the confidence that I can go there and do well and it's definitely a good move for me."

""It was really good working with him," Morris said of his former gaffer.

"Obviously you see him growing up, watching him and see what he is like as a player. But coming in as a manager, he is a really good guy, really nice to work with, and he really cares about the players.

"He takes time out, we sat down a few times and went through clips. He is really good to work with.