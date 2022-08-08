Rangers are aiming to reach the Champions League group stage for the second year running and the 12th time overall.

Union Saint-Gilloise are playing in the competition for the first time after, like Rangers, finishing runners-up in their domestic league last season.

After their 2-0 first-leg loss to Union in Leuven, Rangers now have a record of eight wins, one draw and two defeats against Belgian opponents in European competition.

The Ibrox outfit have only once lost to a Belgian side on aggregate - a 2-0 home win at Ibrox in 1962 failing to claw back a 4-1 first-leg deficit against Standard Liege in the European Cup quarter-finals.

Rangers have twice before defeated Belgian sides by more than two goals at Ibrox - 5-2 wins over Anderlecht in 1959 and Royal Antwerp in 2021.

Rangers have twice failed to win by at least two goals at home to a Belgian side - beating Club Brugge 2-1 in the Champions League group stage in 1991 and Standard Liege 3-2 in the Europa League group stage in 2020.

Union Saint-Gilloise have only played one previous away leg in Europe - losing 1-0 to Juventus (2-0 on aggregate) in the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup first round in 1964-65.

Rangers sit second in the Scottish Premiership, behind champions Celtic on goal difference, after opening wins over Livingston and Kilmarnock.

Union Saint-Gilloise are 11th in the Belgian top flight after their three-game unbeaten run was ended with a 3-0 defeat away to Mechelen on Saturday.