Southampton sign striker Mara

Southampton have signed Bordeaux striker Sekou Mara for an undisclosed fee on a four-year deal.

Mara scored six goals in 26 league appearances last season as Bordeaux finished bottom of the French top flight.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said: “Sekou is coming here to score goals and has shown in the French league he can do this, now he needs to work hard and show he can do this in the Premier League.

"He is a young guy who will need time to adapt to a new country and a new league, but we are excited about his potential and what he can become in the future."