Scott Parker is pleased to have another game so quickly after Saturday’s defeat by Arsenal as he takes his Bournemouth side to Norwich City in the Carabao Cup.

The Cherries were two down inside 10 minutes to the Premier League leaders and Parker is hoping his players will bounce back against one of the sides relegated from the top flight last season.

“The [games] come thick and fast,” he said.

“As disappointing as the result has been, and as disappointing as the first half was, it has been very good for us and for me in terms of learning and improving.

“We look forward to getting back out there and trying to produce a performance [against Norwich].”

Bournemouth faced the Canaries at the same stage last season and were humbled 6-0 at Carrow Road.

Even though Parker is likely to freshen his side, he knows another defeat would be damaging before Saturday’s trip to Liverpool.