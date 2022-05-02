Spurs find their groove as old failings cost Leicester

Jonathan Jurejko, BBC Sport

With games against title-chasing Liverpool and top-four rivals Arsenal coming up, it felt like Tottenham could not afford to drop points against a Leicester side whose priorities lie elsewhere.

Tottenham had not managed a shot on target in a home defeat by Brighton and a goalless draw at Brentford, but rediscovered their attacking verve to clinical effect.

Son Heung-min stole the headlines with his two goals - including a contender for goal of the season - as Spurs battle for a top-four finish which many thought was beyond them when Antonio Conte replaced the beleaguered Nuno Espirito Santo in November.

The next two matches will be pivotal and Spurs will need their attacking triumvirate of Son, Harry Kane and Dejan Kulusevski at their best.

Leicester had little answer to the questions posed by the trio in the second half, although it was their old failings - defending corners - which proved costly for the first goal.

Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers has promised to solve the problem in the summer. But before then, he is trying to ensure it doesn't come back to haunt them again in Thursday's Europa Conference League semi-final against Roma - with a first European final and route back into continental competition at stake.