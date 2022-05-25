BBC Radio Manchester's Bill Rice has picked four Manchester United player of the season nominees for you to choose from.

Here are his suggestions:

Cristiano Ronaldo: The 37-year-old has been described as a problem by some, but what a problem to have, with 24 goals, including hat-tricks against Tottenham and Norwich, and key interventions in the Champions League too. One of few who come out of a disastrous campaign with their reputation intact.

David de Gea: It probably tells you everything you need to know about Manchester United’s season that their goalkeeper is again in the conversation about their best player. The Spaniard has continued to keep the Reds in games with a string of high-profile saves – in fact only Ilan Meslier at Leeds and Leicester's Kasper Schmeichel have had to make more. Believe it or not, Reds, it could have been ever worse without De Gea.

Fred: The 29-year-old Brazilian hasn’t always had an easy relationship with the United fans since his £52m arrival from Shakhtar Donetsk four years ago, but this was his best season so far. He scored four times, including a stunning winner against Crystal Palace and goals home and away versus Leeds. His work-rate and heart have never been in doubt, and at times this season he showed the player he can be.

Honourable mentions

Hannibal Mejbri: It’s a sign how bad the season has been that Hannibal gets a mention just for coming off the bench and actually showing some urgency and passion in his six minutes against Liverpool – even if the 18-year-old picked up a caution for launching himself into tackles with fouls on Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita.

James Garner: A standout United player this season has actually been doing it on loan at Nottingham Forest. James Garner has spent the season at the City Ground, where he has helped them to FA Cup upsets against Leicester and Arsenal, as well as a place in the Championship play-off final.