Neilson wants Hearts 'on front foot'

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson says he wants his team to "just continue what we've been doing throughout the season".

"It's been a good season, but this is an opportunity to make it a great one and live in memory for a long time," he tells BBC Scotland.

As for how Rangers will respond to their Europa League defeat, Neilson says: "They have made a number of changes and have a big squad, so I don't think Wednesday will have a great bearing on the game.

"From our perspective, we've got to try to turn them, be on the front foot and get some territory early. We don't want them to settle."