Aston Villa v Norwich: What does the form show?
Aston Villa have won seven of their last eight Premier League games against Norwich, with the exception being a 2-0 defeat at Carrow Road in December 2015.
Since winning their first Premier League away game against Aston Villa in November 1992 (3-2), Norwich are winless in their last eight top-flight visits to Villa Park (D3 L5).
Villa are winless in their last five Premier League games (D1 L4); they last had a longer run without a win between February and July 2020 (10 games)
The next goal they concede will see Norwich City become the first team to concede 70+ goals in three different Premier League campaigns, with the Canaries previously doing so in 2004-05 (77) and 2019-20 (75).