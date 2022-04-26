Sam Holloway, LeicesterFanTV, external

This is a massive chance to get our names in European football history, being the first team to win the Europa Conference League. To do that, we must get past Italian giants Roma in the semi-final.

They're the team everyone wanted to avoid but, as the matches progressed and we have edged closer and closer to the final, it was only a matter of time before we'd play arguably the hardest team in this competition besides us and Marseille.

I think Thursday night will be electric. It’s a different atmosphere when European clubs come knocking, all fans are in full spirit and we all sing with our hearts on our sleeves.

We have such a good chance to beat Roma, and the players will want to show their worth on possibly the biggest match of the season for Leicester.

We have to be confident going into the game. Any mistake we make will be capitalised on by Jose Mourinho’s Roma, with the likes of Tammy Abraham in their attack.

A good win at home in the first leg is vital before travelling to Roma with their crowd behind them. Without it, we might buckle under the pressure and lose our heads on the big stage.

I think we can get a 2-0 lead at home. Jamie Vardy is back in the starting XI and he always likes a goal against the so-called big clubs. I’m sure when he bags one in the back of the net, his celebration will put the cherry on the cake.