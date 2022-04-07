Everton's January transfer window summed up everything that is wrong with the club, according to Ped McPartland from fan channel ToffeeTV.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "We had the January transfer window, what was the point? Dele Alli, what was the point? Donny van de Beek, what was the point?

"Nathan Patterson hasn’t even kicked a ball in the Premier League and is somehow out for the rest of the season. The people who run this football club need to be run out of this football club.

"People keep expecting more from these footballers, but they are terrible. I can’t stress that enough. The proof is on the pitch. We’ve got rid of good footballers and replaced them with absolute dross.

"There are no leaders, no characters, it’s just very average footballers that Frank Lampard has to work with. Things like set-pieces. If you haven’t got a dominant player in your team, which we probably could have brought in during January but we didn’t, we went and wasted resources.

"We wasted a loan spot on Anwar El Ghazi, who has played 11 minutes for us. He wasn’t brought in by Rafael Benitez, he wasn’t brought in by Frank Lampard, who brought this player to our club that’s wasted a loan spot? We need to get to the root of why we are here."

Hear more from Ped from 21'55 on BBC Sounds

Everton fans, who is to blame for the position the club is in? Are the players not good enough, or is the hierarchy at fault? Get in touch here