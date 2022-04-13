Can West Ham make it to the Europa League semi-finals?

That's the question we have been asking as the Hammers prepare to face Lyon in the second leg of their quarter-final on Thursday, with the tie locked at 1-1.

Here are some of your comments:

Chris: Think we needed a goal head start, a strong referee to stop the Lyon playacting, plus our away form's not been great recently. But fortune's always hiding!

Nick: I do think West Ham have the ability in the side to reach the semi-final. Lyon were better than I had expected, so I am not as confident as I was before the first leg. If West Ham play as well as they did in the second leg against Sevilla and overcome the tiredness that has understandably crept in recently, a semi-final place is there to be taken.

Peter: We survived a tough first leg, and got a draw. Our biggest obstacle to winning in Lyon is our small squad size. We are struggling with the amount of game time in our players. Week in week out, it's basically the same starting XI. It's even the same replacements each match also. We now must hope that the lads can pull it off again. COYI.

Chris: West Ham players are looking tired but I think that the adrenaline will kick in for this game. And what we learned from the game at home will help us get to the semi-finals.

