'It got out of control but City handled it well'

Kieran Trippier says Manchester City's players handled themselves well in their fiery Champions League quarter-final second leg.

Newcastle defender Trippier, who played under Diego Simeone at Atletico, said his former side were the architects of their own downfall as tempers flared towards the end of the tie.

He said: "It was going to be difficult for City emotionally, and with the way Atletico Madrid play. But I thought they handled it well.

"The most important thing is they are through and when the Madrid players were trying to get people booked and the tackles were going in, City dealt with that well.

"It was always going to be like that and the City players knew that so huge credit to them. They didn’t get involved. In the end it got out of control but I thought City players handled it very well.

"The chances Madrid had, especially towards the end, were good chances. The talking point is going to be the red card and could they have done something else, but at this level against Manchester City you need to be clinical and take your chances and Atletico Madrid didn’t do that."

