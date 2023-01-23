Nathan Jones expects the returning Jan Bednarek to bring "experience" to the Southampton backline.

The Saints recalled their 26-year-old Poland centre-back from his season-long loan at Aston Villa on Monday. He will be in contention to add to his 153 club appearances in the Carabao Cup semi-final with Newcastle on Tuesday.

"We felt we needed a bit more experience in defence," said Jones. "Someone who is a leader and has a voice.

"We could have signed someone new but Jan is someone who knows the building and has played in an aggressive team here before. It was the logical decision."

At the same time, Jones insisted the move was not a slight on Mohammed Salisu, Duje Caleta-Car and Lyanco, who have featured during an upturn in recent performances.

"With the greatest respect, we have got some centre-halves for whom this is their first Premier League season," Jones said. "This is a tough league and we needed a bit more aggression and experience."