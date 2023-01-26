Transfer news: Chelsea ready to drop interest in Gordon

Gossip

Chelsea are ready to drop their interest in Everton and England Under-21 winger Anthony Gordon, 21, while Newcastle also do not want to become embroiled in a bidding war. (Northern Echo)

Newcastle are looking at Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech, 29, as an alternative to Gordon as they are unwilling to pay Everton's £60m asking price. (Telegraph)

The Blues are ready to compete with Liverpool to sign Wolves' Portugal international midfielder Matheus Nunes, 24. (Telegraph)

Chelsea have stepped up their interest in 21-year-old Everton and Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana as a possible alternative to Benfica's Argentina international Enzo Fernandez, 22, and 21-year-old Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, who is at Brighton. (Times - subscription required)

