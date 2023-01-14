Giakoumakis 'agrees terms with Urawa Red Diamonds'

Giorgos Giakoumakis, who had wanted guarantees about more game time and an improved salary with Celtic, has agreed terms with J-League club Urawa Red Diamonds and the 28-year-old striker is heading to Japan for a medical, according to Japanese outlet Sponichi. (Daily Record), external

South Korea striker Cho Gue-sung will not be joining Celtic, with the 24-year-old having not felt wanted enough by the Scottish Premiership club and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors' technical director, Ji Sung Park, suggesting they look to resurrect a move to a European club in the summer transfer window, reports Donga Sports in Korea. (Daily Record), external

Joenbuk Hyundai Motors head coach Kim Sang-shik believes South Korea striker Cho Gue-Sung, for whom Celtic are leading the chase, will be sold soon. (The National), external

St Johnstone have fought off stiff competition from clubs in England and Italy to re-sign left-back Adam Montgomery on loan from Celtic. (The Courier), external

Celtic are keeping an eye on 17-year-old Cliftonville winger Sean Moore along with a number of English Premier League clubs. (Daily Record, print edition)

