Simon Stone, BBC Sport, Houston

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was encouraged by goalkeeper Andre Onana's debut in Houston, even though he ended up on the losing side against Real Madrid.

Onana played for the full 90 minutes and showed his willingness to venture out of his penalty area to start attacks. He passed the ball with both feet and made a couple of good saves, even though he was slightly flat-footed for Real's second goal.

"He was good, solid and made two very good saves," said Ten Hag. "He was there when the team needed him and he did his job.

"He is a keeper that we can use as a plus one at the back.

"This is only the first game. There are rules we have to follow but we will integrate him in our style of play quickly."

