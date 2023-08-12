Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Newcastle United's biggest problem is the expectation around them this season when they have to balance the Premier League with their Champions League fixtures.

Everyone seems to be getting excited about Aston Villa too - they will be playing European football as well in the Europa Conference League and, with Unai Emery in charge, they must be one of the favourites to win that.

This should be a really good game, and I am going to back Newcastle to win it. They were phenomenal at home last season, only losing twice, and I think they will hit the ground running this time.

Joshua's prediction: 2-1

Hearn's prediction: Newcastle are going to have a great season and I can see them making a statement here. 4-0

