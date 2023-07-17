Humphrys hits the net as Hearts lose 3-0 against Wigan

Steven Naismith maintains Hearts are in "a good place" following Sunday's 3-0 friendly loss to Wigan Athletic.

In a closed doors match played over two 60 minute halves, Stephen Humphrys, on loan at Tynecastle last season, was on target, along with Charlie Hughes and Scott Smith.

"The players have worked really hard and probably came into this game slightly fatigued," technical director Naismith told HeartsTV.

"It’s all part of the process. The stuff that we’ve been working on, you can see that we’re getting more confident in. It’s becoming second nature rather than something that they’re constanly having to think about doing.

"We’ve been a threat, albeit not had as much of that something in the final third as we should have had. On the whole, it’s been really good work over the last week and we’ll continue on. We’re in a good place.

"Hopefully in the coming weeks, we’ll have a few new additions and a few of the boys who have been out injured will be coming back as well. Fitness-wise, we’re getting there. On the sharpness, we’re at a point which is normal at this time of pre-season."