Bournemouth have never lost a Premier League home game to Leicester City (W3 D2) – their best such record in the top flight.

After failing to win in their first seven Premier League meetings (D5 L2), the Foxes have two victories in their past three against the Cherries.

This will be Bournemouth’s 100th Premier League home game – but only one of the past eight sides to reach this figure have won their milestone match.