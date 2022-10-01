St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson told BBC Sportsound: "To pick the same team, it's one of the first times I've been able to do that in a long time. We've got a few injuries at the moment but I'm so pleased I can pick the same starting XI for today, to get that continuity.

"The boys are playing well at the moment so it's up to them to go out and keep the jersey.

"The first 15-20 minutes will be a big factor on the outcome. We just want to pick points up. It's a really tough league, it's going to be so tight so when we get the opportunity to pick up points, we need to do it and work our way up the league."