Brentford 1-1 Everton: What Frank said

Brentford boss Thomas Frank, speaking to MOTD: "I'm very pleased and proud of our team.

"The players are amazing and showed top mentality. The amount of chances we created today was incredible.

"How we dominated it and controlled the game throughout but didn't win, that will be a big mystery.

"We have shown that we like to make substitutes and have good players who can change games. I 100% feel like we should have won.

"That was a nine out of 10 performance."