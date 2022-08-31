Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri asked supporters to judge him and the club’s board at the end of the transfer window and the time is near.

Manager Frank Lampard looks like he has his wish to keep prize asset Anthony Gordon out of Chelsea's clutches so the next two days will be about strengthening a squad that has looked more solid but short on goals.

James Tarkowski and Conor Coady have brought street wisdom to defence, while Amadou Onana has shown real promise in midfield.

It is expected he will be joined by the returning Idrissa Gueye from Paris St-Germain imminently and striker Neal Maupay, his debut at Leeds United delayed by red tape, will be available to face Liverpool at Goodison Park on Saturday.

So who else will come in?

Lampard will surely want to add another forward, with Blackburn Rovers’ Ben Brererton-Diaz and Watford’s Joao Pedro on the list of contenders, while there is also interest in a wide man, with PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo under consideration.

James Garner of Manchester United also remains high on Lampard's wanted list.