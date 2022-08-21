Leeds 3-0 Chelsea: Analysis

Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport at Elland Road

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch described this as “his best day” at the club since he was appointed last February.

And in the late August sunshine as the American danced around the pitch at the final whistle, it was also a memorable day for Leeds fans as they beat Chelsea in the Premier League for the first time in 20 years.

Many stayed behind the lap up a win over a top-six team which they could not manage last season under Marsch or Marcelo Bielsa. In some fans eyes, the Argentine is still seen as a superior coach to the American but Marsch said it might be a performance which could win those sceptics over.

“I still think there are a lot of doubts in me,” he said. “It's okay, it's normal. Some will hate me, some will love me. We will play with passion and belief. I have tried to adapt to what the club is.

“I hope the fans start to see what the tactics are now. They’re an intelligent crowd and winning helps, but performances are in some ways more important.”

On every front, Marsch appeared to get it right against Chelsea and after a difficult end to last season, with more pain expected after the summer departures of Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha, the start to the season could hardly have been more emphatic.