Bournemouth boss Scott Parker wants his players to showcase their "worth" when they take on Manchester City on Saturday.

He spoke to BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast on Tuesday and said his team "need to be known for the fight we showed at the weekend" after a fine win over Aston Villa.

On facing Erling Haaland and City on Saturday, he said: "That shouldn't be too much of a challenge... I always try to emphasise to players we worked tirelessly to get out of a very tough division in the Championship and we worked tirelessly for the challenge we face this year to play in the biggest stadiums against the best players against the biggest managers.

"While the quality and challenge are there, it’s a challenge I want my players to relish. Go up against these players and show your worth."

Parker said he tried to step away from football during the summer in a bid to recharge, adding: "I made a conscious effort this year, probably the longest summer I had since being in management. I turned my phone off for a couple of weeks and spent time with my family and took my head space out of football and the demands."

And Bournemouth fans can expect to see new faces at the Vitality as Parker said: "We still need players. We need to improve the depth of the squad. We need to freshen it up as well. We need to give a challenge to the players in the building. I played for 20 years, the biggest thing for me was when new players came in it was a challenge."