Amadou Onana moves to Everton with huge pressure on his shoulders, according to Belgian football journalist Kristof Terreur.

When asked about the transfer, he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "It’s a huge thing for a guy who hasn’t played a lot of football yet. He wasn’t a regular at Lille and he wanted guarantees that he will play because he is one of those close to the World Cup squad for Belgium.

"He’s going there with huge expectations but I think it might be a burden for him because everyone sees he was not ready yet for the French league, so we will see how it works out.

"On the other hand he has the ideal profile for the Premier League and I can see why they paid a lot of money. He’s a tall guy, and he’s strong. Some people told me that he reminds them a bit of a young Marouane Fellaini, but he’s better with his feet.

"It’s one that I am really looking forward to seeing because I have some doubts, but you never know how it will work for a player that really fits the profile of the Premier League. He’s always been underestimated in Belgium; he always had to fight against something so maybe again he will prove his doubters wrong."

Hear more from 9'00 on BBC Sounds