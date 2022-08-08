We asked you for your post-match thoughts after Arsenal kicked-off the new Premier League season with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Here are some of your comments:

Keith: It was a difficult first game. To be honest I went for a draw but we showed great resilience. I'm so pleased with the debutants.

Nevan: Feel like the Gunners can do seriously well this season and as a fan that's super exciting. I thought that Zinchenko and Jesus both played well and already seemed to fit the mould of the team, whilst also bringing something new. But how good is Saliba! He's one to watch for sure and a fantasy football bargain.

Luke: Although there were about 10-15 minutes in each half when Palace looked dangerous, we absolutely dominated them. I was very happy with Saliba's performance and Jesus played well too. I think they have made their mark, as has Zinchenko.

Nick: The game still made me nervous even when Arsenal were on top. We need Tielemans just to settle things down a bit and give us more penetration. The pressing apart from Jesus was poor.

Andrew: It was a very good performance overall against a strong Crystal Palace team who will continue to cause a lot of sides problems at Selhurst Park. Our three debutants all had great games and for the majority of the first-half we dominated the game. It's a very good start to the season away from home.