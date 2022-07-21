Besiktas told to reduce Yilmaz fee

Besiktas will have to significantly drop their £6m asking fee for Ridvan Yilmaz if Rangers are to make a bid for the 21-year-old Turkey left-back. (Daily Mail, print edition)

If Rangers sign Ridvan Yilmaz, they will have stolen a march over last season's Europa League final opponents Eintracht Frankfurt, whose bid for the Turkey left-back stalled because Besiktas were unhappy at the German club's payment plan for the 21-year-old who has also been on Tottenham Hotspur's radar. (Scottish Daily Express), external

