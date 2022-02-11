Norwich v Manchester City: Team news

Norwich forward Josh Sargent is available after a two-match absence because of illness.

Lukas Rupp is a doubt because of a hamstring issue, while Ozan Kabak and Andrew Omobamidele are definitely out.

Manchester City remain without Gabriel Jesus and Cole Palmer.

Jesus has missed City's past two games with a muscular issue sustained on World Cup qualifying duty with Brazil, while Palmer injured his foot during the FA Cup win over Swindon last month.

