Rangnick on Sancho, winning and a game of two halves

Ralf Rangnick has been speaking as Manchester United prepare to face Brighton in a rescheduled Premier League match at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Here are the key lines from the interim boss:

Jadon Sancho fits with United's style of play and the England international has his manager's "support". Rangnick is impressed with how he has settled since arriving at Old Trafford. "The step to a club like Manchester United was a big one for a 21-year-old."

Fred is back in training and is available, but Edinson Cavani and Nemanja Matic remain out.

He says he has seen evidence from the past 10 weeks that the squad are "ambitious" and want to "get better". Rangnick added: "They want to win and my job is to help them and show them a pathway how they can win games".

On United's tendency to let themselves down in the second half of matches: "The next step is to stay focused; physically, mentally and tactically. We have given away goals too easily".

