Patrick Bamford will play some part of the match from the bench for the first time since scoring against Brentford in early December. Midfielder Adam Forshaw and defender Diego Llorente (muscle) are both available to start if required.

Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips are looking to return post the international break. Phillips is a couple of days behind Cooper in his recovery.

Striker Tyler Roberts insisted on staying on the pitch at Leicester City despite picking up a hamstring injury. Marsch says the surgery has gone to plan, while defender Leo Hjelde has had knee surgery and will be back before the end of the season.

Marsch is excited about the atmosphere which awaits at Elland Road and says the kindness which has been shown to him so far is more than he deserves: "I think the fans have come to a really good balance of understanding they can love Bielsa and still support the new coach and direction of the team".

On Villa he says there is a plan to deal with Coutinho who he described as a game-changer of a signing by Steven Gerrard.