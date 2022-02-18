Lawro's predictions: Brighton v Burnley

Lawro's prediction: 1-0

I watched Brighton at Old Trafford on Tuesday and they played really well - they were unlucky not to get anything out of Manchester United.

Their task on Saturday will be to break down Burnley, and Graham Potter's side don't usually score many goals. One might be enough for them this time, though, because I am not expecting a thriller.

Burnley were only edged out by Liverpool last weekend and got three draws in a row before that, including picking up a point against Arsenal and Manchester United.

In isolation those results would be great but Burnley desperately need to win a game - and it's a big ask for them to start here.

The Clarets have got the worst away record in the top flight anyway and, if their new striker Wout Weghorst is out injured as feared, then that is hardly going to help.

Reuben's prediction: 0-0

Not too much excitement here.

Find out how Lawro and Reuben think the rest of the weekend's fixtures will go