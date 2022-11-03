G﻿oodwin on touchline ban, Dundee United 'blip' and injuries

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has been speaking to the media before his side's Premiership match against Hibernian.

H﻿ere are the key points from his press conference:

  • G﻿oodwin admits he must be more diplomatic in his language but is pleased his touchline ban has been reduced on appeal to just two more games.

  • H﻿e adds half-time is the trickiest time as he isn't allowed in the dressing room. During the game he has excellent communication with his staff.

  • Defeat at Dundee United when he was in the stand was “a blip” and not down to where he was sitting.

  • On facing Hibs on Friday - Goodwin's ban came into place following comments the last time these two met - "is irrelevant".

  • J﻿onny Hayes will have a fitness test while Dante Polvara and Callum Roberts are out.