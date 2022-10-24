Potter on Red Bull Salzburg, Loftus-Cheek and Sterling
Chelsea manager Graham Potter has been speaking to the media before his side take on Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday.
Here is what he has had to say:
An injury to Kalidou Koulibaly is "not too serious" and Potter hopes he can train "on the grass" on Wednesday or Thursday.
Koulibaly, Reece James, N’Golo Kante and Wesley Fofana have not travelled with Chelsea.
Asked why Raheem Sterling has not found his best form recently, Potter said: "I think it's more a team thing. We have to try to do better as a team, improve our attacking play as a team, and then individuals can do better."
Potter says he has been "really impressed" by Ruben Loftus-Cheek since becoming Chelsea manager and pointed to the fact the midfielder "wants to learn".
He thinks the 26-year-old will be one of the "outsider" players being considered for a place in England's World Cup squad.
Chelsea currently top Group E by a point from Salzburg and Potter said: "It looks really close to me. Salzburg are a really good side, especially at home. We saw their quality at Stamford Bridge. We have to fight, match their motivation and intensity and then we have to try to play our football."