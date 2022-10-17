N﻿ewcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope has dismissed Cristiano Ronaldo's furious protests in light of the Portugal striker thinking he had put Manchester United in front at Old Trafford on Sunday.

R﻿onaldo nipped onto a pass back to Pope from Fabian Schar and slotted into the empty net but Pope stressed the referee was right to disallow the goal.

"﻿It happens on the pitch sometimes," Pope told BBC Radio Newcastle. "The f﻿ree-kick was in the slightly wrong place so Fabian has rolled it back to me. You can see nobody is really paying any attention.

"Ronaldo's walked closer and closer and obviously nicked the ball but the referee has made the right call. There's absolutely nothing in that."

P﻿ope also praised his defensive colleagues and feels the Magpies are in decent shape for games with Tottenham and Evertonthis week.

"﻿We look in a good place," he said. "We're pushing each other on. ﻿We're an ambitious group and want to push to the maximum every day."

