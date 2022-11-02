Transfer news: Blues make £30m Trossard move
- Published
Chelsea have made a £30m bid to sign Brighton's Belgium forward Leandro Trossard, 27. (FourFourTwo), external
The Blues are favourites to sign Juventus and France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 27, in January. (Fichajes - in Spanish), external
Chelsea striker Armando Broja is being monitored by Everton and Newcastle United. (CBS Sports), external
Chelsea and Arsenal's hopes of signing forward Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace have been boosted because the 29-year-old Ivory Coast international is yet to agree a contract extension at Selhurst Park despite being verbally offered a new deal. (Mail), external
Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund could demand a Premier League record fee of £130m for 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has attracted interest from Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United. (Sun), external
