Chelsea have made a £30m bid to sign Brighton's Belgium forward Leandro Trossard, 27. (FourFourTwo), external

The Blues are favourites to sign Juventus and France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 27, in January. (Fichajes - in Spanish), external

Chelsea striker Armando Broja is being monitored by Everton and Newcastle United. (CBS Sports), external

Chelsea and Arsenal's hopes of signing forward Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace have been boosted because the 29-year-old Ivory Coast international is yet to agree a contract extension at Selhurst Park despite being verbally offered a new deal. (Mail), external

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund could demand a Premier League record fee of £130m for 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has attracted interest from Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United. (Sun), external

