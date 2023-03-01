Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Crystal Palace are going through a difficult time in the Premier League at the moment. They haven't won a league match in 2023 and haven't scored more than once in a game since 31 December.

The results have coincided with a tough run of fixtures, but some supporters have been getting frustrated with the lack of points Patrick Vieira's team have been picking up.

"As a manager, when the team haven't performed the way you want, you get home you watch the game again. You get frustrated. You try to get the answer and it's not always easy to find," said Vieira, speaking at the Financial Times Business of Football Summit.

"You absorb the pressure from everybody around you, around the football club. And when things are not going the right way, there's this kind of negativity that you have to manage and you have to control.

"It's not easy, but it's part of the job - and I love it."

The Eagles go to Aston Villa on Saturday and will be hoping they can get a win to end their poor run of form.